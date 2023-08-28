Week 1 Football Scores

By Benjamin Cox on August 28, 2023 at 6:12am

Mother Nature held sway over some of the area’s football scores being completed in one day.

In the Central State 8, Jacksonville defeated Decatur-Eisenhower on the road 51-6; Lincoln smashed Lanphier 41-8; Decatur-MacArthur shut out Southeast 50-0; Chatham-Glenwood slipped by Danville in a non-conference battle 14-12; Normal U-High defeated Springfield 35-18; Rochester defeated Peoria 40-14 in a non-conference matchup; and Normal Community smashed SHG 54-14.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens defeated Pittsfield 41-7; Maroa-Forsyth crushed Pleasant Plains 63-14; Williamsville blanked PORTA 29-0; Auburn edged New Berlin 20-13; and Stanford-Olympia shut out Riverton 55-0.

In the WIVC, Greenfield-Northwestern defeated Brown County 44-15; Carrollton slipped by Beardstown 16-8; West Central stopped Mendon-Unity 28-15; Camp Point beat North Greene 40-8; Calhoun smashed Routt 50-8; and Triopia crushed Pleasant Hill 28-2.

Elsewhere in the area, Hillsboro blasted North Mac 31-6; and Toulon-Stark County clipped Rushville-Industry 19-13.

In weekend volleyball action, Calhoun took the title at the Roxana Tourney. Carrollton finished 4th and Greenfield-Northwestern finished 9th.