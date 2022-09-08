Week 2 AP High School Football Coaches Poll Round-Up

This week AP High School Football Coaches’ Poll saw little movement across the board. One addition from the area was made and two teams fell off the rankings and votes completely.

In 6A, Glenwood held steady at #7 after a decisive victory over Decatur-MacArthur last week 53-13. Glenwood stays home in Chatham this week to face Normal U-High, who sits at 2-0. After the loss, Decatur-MacArthur fell completely out of the 5A ranks this week.

In 4A, not much has shifted except that SHG is now alone atop the poll at #1. They pulled a first place vote away from Joliet Catholic this week. SHG torched Springfield High 56-13 last week. They’ll be on the road in Decatur taking on Eisenhower this week. Rochester stayed put at #5 after shutting out Eisenhower last week 44-0. The Rockets get Springfield High this week.

In 2A, a new area entrant has arrived in the poll. North Mac, who switched to the South Central Conference this year, is 2-0. The Panthers beat Piasa-Southwestern last week 26-9. They get fellow undefeated team Vandalia this week at home to really test their mettle.

In 1A, Athens remained #2 in the class. They beat Pleasant Plains 58-28 last week. They get a tough test in Stanford-Olympia this week. Camp Point Central rose one notch to #5 this week. They blew out Pleasant Hill 46-0 in Week 2. They take on a much stouter Mendon-Unity squad this week at home. Routt fell out of the top 10 this week, but are bubbling under with 13 votes. They shut out Carrollton in Week 2, 33-0. The blowout knocked Carrollton completely off the charts this week. Routt (2-0) will face a tough Beardstown (1-1) on Saturday in Week 3 at home. Greenfield-Northwestern maintained their bubbling under status with 7 votes in the poll after beating Triopia on the road last week 44-8. The Tigers head to White Hall to face the 0-2 North Greene Spartans. Brown County also remained with 2 votes on the poll this week after they handed North Greene a shut out loss 40-0 last week. The Hornets head to Triopia this week.