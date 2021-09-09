Week 2 Football Results See 2 Local Teams Creep Into AP Top 10

Week 3’s AP State Top 10 Football poll saw a couple names from the area creep into the rankings after dominant performances last week.

Springfield High continued their ascent into the Top 10 in Class 6A this week, moving up two spots from #7 last week to #5 this week. Springfield High dominated Lanphier last week at home 66-20. Springfield High Coach Roy Gully faces some questions this week after four SHS players and one LHS player were disqualified at the end of last week’s contest, and will be forced to sit out this week unless he is granted an injunction to allow those players to play. The IHSA has already denied Gully’s appeal in the case. Chatham-Glenwood received a lone honorable mention vote this week. Glenwood slammed Decatur-Eisenhower last week 42-6, after losing to Springfield High in Week 1 39-36.

Rochester maintained their hold on the #2 spot in Class 5A last week after being pounded by Loyola Academy-Wilmette 56-7, who is the #1 ranked school in Class 7A this week. Decatur-MacArthur fell out of the Top 10 this week with just 2 votes as Honorable Mention candidates this week. They were ranked #7 in Class 5A for Week 2. It wasn’t for a lack of trying for the Generals, as they beat up on Normal U-High 50-9 last week.

Class 4A stays Sacred Heart Griffin again stays at #2 after crushing Southeast last week 59-7. Things may look differently after the Leonard Bowl this week against rival Rochester.

One of the new names in the AP Top 10 comes in 2A, as Rushville-Industry enters in at #10. They beat Elmwood at home last week 44-30. They head out on the road for the first time to face Lewistown this week. In the Sangamo Conference, Maroa-Forsyth fell a spot to #3 after they beat division rival Auburn at home 58-10. Athens still remains on the bubble, with one honorable mention vote this week. The Warriors fell at home in one of the most exciting, close games of last week, losing by a touchdown to Williamsville 28-21.

Class 1A saw Brown County staying tight at #3 after shutting out North Greene at home 48-0 last week. Camp Point Central moved up a spot to #8 after they shut out Pleasant Hill on the road last week 34-0. Both teams have tough games this week. Brown County is on the road at Triopia to open up North Division play while Camp Point heads to Mendon-Unity. Carrollton is the other new name in the AP Top 10 this week. The Hawks (1-1) put up major offense in the 54-8 victory at home against Routt last week. On the bubble outside the top 10 in Class 1A, West Central received 7 votes and Greenfield-Northwestern received 6. GNW heads home this week for their homecoming against North Greene. West Central gets Calhoun at home while Carrollton goes on the road to Pleasant Hill.