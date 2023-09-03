Week 2 Football Scores & More

By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2023 at 10:57am

Here’s a rundown of the Week 2 High School Football Scores in the area:

In the Central State 8, Jacksonville slipped by Decatur MacArthur 35-34, Glenwood blew out Lanphier 77-0, Lincoln smashed Decatur Eisenhower 46-6, Peoria Richwoods beat Southeast 24-12 in a non-conference match-up, Rochester shutout Springfield 58-0, and SHG got by Normal U-High 35-17,

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens over Pleasant Plains 63-21, Maroa-Forsyth beat Auburn 49-6, Stanford Olympia over Pittsfield 35-14, Williamsville blasted Riverton 49-13, and New Berlin crushed PORTA 48-6.

In the WIVC, West Central topped Brown County 30-20, Camp Point slipped by Calhoun 30-22, Greenfield-Northwestern smashed Mendon-Unity 42-7, Beardstown upended Pleasant Hill 34-14, Routt smashed North Greene 48-0, and Carrollton held off Triopia 14-0.

Elsewhere in high school football, Princeville defeated Havana 36-14, Monmouth United stopped Rushville-Industry 34-22, and North Mac slipped Gillespie in overtime 28-22.

In Saturday results for boys’ soccer, Williamsville shutout Pleasant Plains 3-0.

In Saturday volleyball action, from the Meredosia Tournament, Triopia took the championship going 5-0 through pool play.

Elsewhere in volleyball, Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Pleasant Plains in straight sets. Lincoln also knocked off Pleasant Plains in straight sets. Biggsville-West Central took down Beardstown in straight sets at the Lady Suns Tourney in Augusta. Biggsville-West Central also bested Barry-Western on the day in straight sets.

At Illinois College yesterday, it was a busy day. Men’s Golf placed 2nd at the Highland Championships in Rock Island. Women’s Golf took 5th. Women’s Volleyball remains undefeated on the season, beating Earlham College and Anderson College at the I.C. Invitational. Men’s and Women’s Tennis fell to Webster University.

I.C. Football started the year with a shutout victory over Millikin at home 31-0.

Men’s Soccer fell on the road in Decatur at Millikin 5-4.

I.C. Women’s Soccer is home today taking on Nebraska Wesleyan University.