Week 3 AP Coaches Poll Highlights Big Games This Week

There was very little movement for most high school football teams on the Illinois AP Coaches’ Poll this week. However, the poll highlights some big match-ups this week that will really put some ranked teams to the test.

In 6A, Chatham-Glenwood jumped a notch to #6 after beating a good Normal U-High squad 70-28 last week. Glenwood is out on the road this week to face Southeast on Friday night.

In 4A, Sacred Heart-Griffin is back in a virtual tie with Joliet Catholic this week atop the poll. Both received 5 first place votes. SHG shut out Decatur-Eisenhower 63-0 last week. They bring in the Jacksonville Crimsons this week. Rochester stayed steady at #5 after besting Springfield High 59-22. The Rockets get Lanphier (0-3) this week at home.

In 2A, in the premier match-up last week, North Mac who came into the poll last week for the first time ranked #8 really showed their muscle, knocking off #6-ranked Vandalia 40-7. The loss knocked Vandalia to #11 this week and North Mac jumped up three spots to #5. North Mac heads out on the road this week to Litchfield on Friday night.

1A almost got turned upside-down last week when Athens failed to score in the first half against a tough Stanford-Olympia squad, but managed to shut them down in the second half to come from behind to win 22-8. Despite the tough game, Athens remained at #2 this week. They get another tough test when they visit Auburn on Friday. In one of the premier games this week, #5 Camp Point Central heads to Mt. Sterling to face the #16-ranked Brown County Hornets. Camp Point put away Mendon-Unity last week 30-8. Brown County, on the other hand, beat Triopia 36-8. Two bubbling under teams, Routt and Greenfield-Northwestern enter the week at #11. Routt bested Beardstown 49-6 this past Saturday afternoon, while GNW blasted North Greene 52-6 last Friday. The extra vote for GNW bumped them up a notch in the poll this week while Routt remained steady. Routt draws Mendon-Unity on Friday night, while GNW gets a tough Calhoun squad.