Week 3 Results Do Little In Shaking Up Coaches’ Poll

Week 4’s Top 10 AP High School Football Polls has the WIVC taking over in Class 1A. Most of the remaining classes remain relatively unchanged as we head into mid-season.

Springfield High (3-0) overcame some suspended players to thump Decatur-Eisenhower 57-13 last week. The sizable victory saw the Senators leap one spot in Class 6A to #6. They take on SHG this week. Chatham-Glenwood’s (2-1) late touchdown put them past Jacksonville last week 35-28. They retained an honorable mention vote in the Class 6A poll this week.

Rochester’s (2-1) dramatic 45-41 win in the Leonard Bowl against SHG this past week finally puts them in the top slot of the Class 5A poll this week. They look to have a bit of an easier test this week when they take on Decatur-Eisenhower. Decatur-MacArthur (1-1) remains on the bubble as an honorable mention in 5A this week. They lost to Southeast 40-35 last week. They visit Chatham-Glenwood on Friday night.

Despite losing in the Leonard Bowl, SHG retained their #2 rank in Class 4A. They get an even tougher test this week when they take on Springfield High.

Class 2A remains unchanged from one week ago. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) held on to #3 with an emphatic victory over New Berlin 64-7 last week. They take on Pittsfield this week. Rushville-Industry (3-0) held at #10 with a shutout on the road at Lewistown last Friday night 30-0. Rushville-Industry visits Havana to take on Midwest Central this week. Athens (2-1) remains outside the top 10 with honorable mention votes after a win against Pleasant Plains 41-7 last week. Athens visits their Menard County neighbors PORTA A/C this week.

Class 1A is 40% filled with WIVC teams. Brown County (3-0) pulled out a last quarter touchdown against Triopia, winning 14-9 last week. The win pushed them into a tie for #2 with Central A&M this week. Brown County visits Camp Point this week. Camp Point (3-0) remained undefeated in a win against Mendon-Unity last week 42-34. Camp Point moved up 1 spot to #6 in the poll this week. Carrollton (2-1) maintained their grip on #8 with a big win over Pleasant Hill on Friday 55-14. Carrollton heads to White Hall to play North Greene this week. West Central (3-0) is a new entry into the Top 10 this week, slipping in to #9 after shutting out Calhoun 40-0 last week. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-1) just remains a few votes outside the top 10 this week. They thumped North Greene 66-6 last week for their Homecoming game. They head to Hardin to play Calhoun this week.