Week 4 Sees a Return to the Top 10 in the AP High School Coaches Poll for 3 Area Teams

Two area teams reappeared in the Top 10 in the AP Illinois High School Coaches Football poll this week. Most everyone else held steady as we near the middle of the season.

Chatham-Glenwood cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season in 6A. They come in at #7 after they shut out Decatur-Eisenhower at home last week 58-0. They are on the road Friday night at Springfield High in another Central State 8 match-up.

In 5A, Sacred Heart-Griffin returned to the Top 10 this week in 5A after falling to honorable mention status last week for the first time in nearly two years. Their 51-10 win on the road at Jacksonville last week garnered a few more votes, placing them at #8 in this week’s poll. The Griffins will be home against Southeast this week.

Rochester remained steady as the #1 team in Class 4A this week. The Rockets powered by Decatur-MacArthur 49-21 on the road. Rochester is home this week to face the visiting Jacksonville Crimsons.

In 3A, a pair of Sangamo Conference teams dropped a few notches in the Top 10. Williamsville remained unbeaten after taking down Pittsfield at home 49-13. Despite the win, they dropped a slot to #3 this week. Stanford-Olympia was edged by 2A Top Ten team Athens 14-6 at home. The loss dropped the Spartans four slots to #9. Williamsville and Stanford-Olympia will lock up at Stanford-Olympia in what’s certainly a game of the week in the conference and in the class.

In 2A, Maroa-Forsyth held steady as the top team in the class. The Trojans steamrolled the PORTA Bluejays at home 63-0. They will be the likely favorite on the road in Riverton here in Week 4. The aforementioned Athens Warriors pulled out a 14-6 victory on the road last week in a team that’s in a class ranking above them. They will be home this week to face the 2-1 Auburn Trojans, on a game that’s not to be slept on as a possible marquee match-up.

In Class 1A, Camp Point (3-0) in the WIVC North and Greenfield-Northwestern in the WIVC South (3-0) held steady at their state ranking of #4 and #5 respectively. Camp Point blew out Beardstown at home 60-0 last week. Meanwhile, Greenfield-Northwestern smashed Pleasant Hill 52-16. Camp Point heads over to Mendon-Unity this week, while Greenfield-Northwestern brings in North Greene on Friday night.

Carrollton slipped into the Top 10 this week after several weeks of bubbling under in honorable mention status. The Hawks edged West Central 30-26 at home last week. Carrollton goes to Pike County this week to face Pleasant Hill.

Despite the loss to Carrollton, West Central remained in honorable mention status on the poll this week. They face another honorable mention team this week, WIVC South foe Calhoun at home. Calhoun locked up a win against North Greene at home last week 52-16.