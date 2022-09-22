Week 5 Sees Some Big Changes in Class 1A AP IL High School Football Coaches Poll

One team re-entered and a few teams dropped out of this week’s Illinois AP High School Football Coaches’ Poll.

Class 6A saw Glenwood move up a notch to #5 this week. Glenwood shut out Southeast 42-0 last week. They could solidify their spot in the poll this week, as they meet #5 in Class 4A, Rochester on the road this week. Rochester stayed the same after the Rockets shut out Lanphier at home 49-0 last week.

Decatur-MacArthur re-enters the poll in Class 5A this week at #15 with one vote. They won the Decatur rivalry game against Decatur-Eisenhower 33-0 this past week. They are currently tied with Rochester in the Central State 8 Conference with a 3-1 record. The Generals draw the tough task of facing #2 in Class 4A this week Sacred Heart-Griffin this week. SHG fell to #2 this week after holding on to or being tied for #1 in Class 4A with Joliet Catholic across the first four weeks of the season. They lost 3 first place votes this week after beating Jacksonville at home 55-14 at home.

North Mac kept a strong hold on the South Central Conference and #5 in the Class 2A poll. They defeated Litchfield in Week 4 43-6. They stay home in Virden this week, taking on Hillsboro.

Class 1A continues to sort itself out after tight voting through the first four weeks. Athens held on to #2 despite a tough win against Auburn last week 22-14. They get an equally tough task, as they bring in #2 in Class 3A this week Williamsville.

Camp Point moved up a notch to #4 this week after beating out Brown County with a shut out 30-0 this past week. Brown County had been bubbling under the Top 10 in Class 1A since the pre-season poll. They have now dropped out of the poll. Camp Point comes to visit Routt on Saturday this week. Routt also dropped out of the poll this week, as they lost to Mendon-Unity on the road this past week 42-14. A win for either Camp Point or Routt would solidify playoff contention and set up huge potential matchups in subsequent weeks in the WIVC-North.

Greenfield-Northwestern remained undefeated after a tough win at home against Calhoun last week 14-7. They remain at #11 this week in Class 1A. They draw another tough WIVC-South opponent this week, West Central on the road. West Central will look to steal this one as it’s their Homecoming week.