Weekend Garage Fire Considered Suspicious

A single-story structure is a total loss after a fire in the northeast section of the city.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Sheridan Street at approximately 1:20 am Saturday for a garage fire.

According to the report, crews arrived at 716 Sheridan to find a three-car garage fully involved with flames blowing out of all sides and the roof. During firefighting efforts, a large portion of the structure collapsed due to the fire. No injuries were reported in the blaze and the garage has been deemed a total loss.

The owner told investigators that he had left the garage 15 to 20 minutes prior to getting a call from a friend that it was now on fire. The owner also told investigators that he believed the fire had been set intentionally as someone had threatened him with burning the structure the previous day.

The owner also told investigators that the garage had no heat or power sources, and an Ameren Illinois employee confirmed there was no power, telling investigators that they had just removed power from the structure last Tuesday.

The owner also told firefighters that he had left his dog inside the garage while he ran to the gas station. According to the report, fire crews completed a full overhaul of the scene as well as a secondary search for the missing dog which was not able to be located.

The incident has been deemed suspicious and remains under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.