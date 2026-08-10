Weekend Grooming Arrest Sparked by OPI

By Benjamin Cox on August 10, 2026 at 10:26am

More information is available about the arrest of a Jacksonville man over the weekend after a pair of private online groups targeting suspected sexual predators conducted a sting operation on the city’s east side.

58-year-old Michael Napientek was arrested by Jacksonville Police on Saturday at Casey’s on East Morton Avenue.

Napientek was cited for alleged grooming and traveling to meet a minor.

The operation was conducted by members of People v. Preds and Online Predator Intervention, or OPI.

People v. Preds is an online group that has conducted similar operations around the country for approximately four years.

Online Predator Intervention publicly identified Napientek following the operation and posted video of the encounter and subsequent arrest to social media.

It remains unclear whether Jacksonville Police had prior knowledge of Saturday’s operation or were contacted by members of the groups after Napientek arrived at the convenience store.

The arrest comes amid increased local attention and criticism surrounding sex offense cases, sentencing and the treatment of convicted sex offenders in the Jacksonville area.

Another form of citizen activism targeting sex offenders has also recently appeared in Jacksonville.

A masked individual identifying himself on social media as “Millstone the Klown” has been seen walking around Jacksonville carrying signs, including one reading, “Dead pedophiles don’t reoffend.”

The individual has also used social media to publicly identify local businesses alleged to employ convicted felony sex offenders.

The same group led police in Winchester to make an arrest yesterday. 75-year-old Gilbert Wellenreiter of Winchester was arrested by Winchester police and the Scott County sheriff’s department for grooming.

The group claims Wellenreiter was sexually online with someone believed to be a 13 year old boy. The person was actually a decoy working with the group.

Wellenreiter was given a notice to appear in court and released.