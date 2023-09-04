Weekend Police Beat for September 1-4

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man Saturday afternoon after a patrol in the 200 block of Dunlap Court at quarter after 4 on Saturday afternoon. 39-year old Brent S. Pinkerton was arrested on a Greene County failure to appear warrant for domestic battery and a new citation of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, after police say they found a substance on Pinkerton being purported methamphetamine. He remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run from early Sunday morning. A caller reported that a vehicle struck a utility pole and drove off around 12:30 Sunday morning in the 200 block of North Prairie Street. Officers say that the incident remains under investigation. If you have further information, please contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630.

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman at the Jacksonville Police Station at 200 West Douglas Avenue at 12:30 Sunday morning. 34-year old Christina M. Kalb, listed as homeless, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She remains held on bond at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a vehicle was reported stolen out of Murrayville and crashed in Jacksonville on Sunday morning. Officers received initial reports of a truck crash on South West Street near the West Diamond Alley at 2AM Sunday. Around 11AM Sunday, the vehicle’s owner reported the vehicle stolen out of Murrayville. Subsequent to the investigation, 24-year old Justin M. Gill of rural Jacksonville was cited for criminal trespass to a vehicle and failure to report a vehicle crash. He has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a reported aggravated assault with a weapon in the parking lot of a business on East Morton Avenue on Sunday morning. An unidentified male reported to the Jacksonville Police in the 200 block of West Douglas that he had been held up by an unknown male subject with a bladed weapon Sunday morning in the parking lot of Press Start Games & More and Brennan Heating & Air Conditioning in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue just after 4AM. The incident remains under investigation. If you have further information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous phone tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man in a traffic stop Sunday morning. 37-year old Darrin J. Sorrill of the 200 block of East State Street was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before 10AM Sunday for driving on a revoked license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on multiple warrants after a text tip Sunday evening. Officers reported receiving a text message from a residence in the 500 block of Cherry Street. The text message informed police that a wanted subject was at the address and the party wished to have them removed because they feared for their safety. Upon arrival and subsequent to investigation, officers located and arrested 49-year old Travis L. Haley of that vicinity on outstanding warrants for retail theft and aggravated assault. He has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a man at a business Sunday evening after employees found an intoxicated individual was on the premises after being previously served a letter of no trespass. Officers were called to Dunlap Court Beverages in the 200 block of Dunlap Court just after 6PM Sunday. Upon arrival, police located and arrested 34-year old Micah S. Taylor of Woodson for a city ordinance violation for public intoxication and criminal trespass to real property. Taylor is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail on bond.

Cass County Deputies arrested one man on Friday. Andrew Frost, age and last known address not given, was booked into the Schuyler County Jail for Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid a crash, Driving Under the Influence, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, No Valid Class Driver’s License, and Aggravated DUI. He remains held without bond.

Morgan County Deputies arrested a Greene County man late Friday night. 37–year old William J. Reilly of Roodhouse was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before 9PM Friday for a failure to appear warrant for violation of an order of protection. He has since posted bond and been released.

Jeremy Coumbes assisted with the gathering of this report.