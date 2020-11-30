Welch Tests Positive for COVID-19, Madigan Hearing for Dec. 14 Still On

A key Illinois lawmaker who chairs a committee investigating House Speaker Michael Madigan tested positive for COVID-19. Hillside Democrat Representative Emmanuel “Chris” Welch revealed that he tested positive for the virus on Sunday on Twitter after feeling symptoms on Wednesday. Welch told Chicago’s WBEZ that he can trace the positive test to a family member in his bubble who had also tested positive.

Welch chairs the House Investigation Committee looking at Madigan’s ties with the ComEd patronage and hiring scheme outlined in a deferred prosecution agreement with the federal government. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing multiple times despite 4 people from his inner circle being charged by U.S. Attorney John Lausch last week. They all are expected to make their plea in front of U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber on Wednesday.

Welch has said despite his positive test, he hopes to keep a December 14th hearing for the committee.