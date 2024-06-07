Welcome Tent For New Residents Coming to Downtown Concert Series on June 21

Four organizations will collaborate to offer the first event of its kind in an effort to welcome new residents to the Jacksonville area this month in downtown Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jacksonville Main Street and Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation will host a Welcome Tent at the downtown concert featuring Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes on Friday, June 21st to connect newcomers in the community to people already established in the area.

The event builds upon the talent attraction campaign recently launched by JREDC, which includes a digital advertising campaign that promotes job opportunities and a relocation incentive effort worth more than $9,300 in cash and other offerings for three new residents who chose to live in Morgan or Scott counties.

The talent attraction campaign also includes new videos that market the quality of life and work opportunities in the Jacksonville region developed in partnership with the Jacksonville Chamber. In addition, the Chamber is developing a new digital welcome kit that will be available to new residents and business owners this summer.

The welcome tent will include giveaways and the opportunity to meet people invested in Jacksonville area communities.