Well Gets 2.5 years in Prison

A West Central Illinois man who has been on the lam from several court cases was sentenced to state prison last week in Pike County Circuit Court.

40-year-old Jonathan Well formerly of Jacksonville, was sentenced Tuesday in Pike County by Judge Frank McCartney to 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following a string of felony convictions and repeated failed court appearances.

Well’s legal troubles date back to a Pike County Sheriff’s traffic stop in May of 2023, near Pearl. Deputies arrested Well after discovering he was wanted on warrants in Scott, Morgan, and Montgomery counties. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and multiple traffic offenses.

A subsequent search warrant executed at a residence along Illinois Route 100 in Pearl yielded the seizure of several firearms, including stolen weapons, ammunition, and meth.

Wells pleaded guilty in Pike County on October of last year to felony drug possession and felony driving on a revoked license for at least the fourth time and then failed to appear for sentencing. He was later re-arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant in Greene County in November.

Meanwhile, Well continues to face unresolved cases across the region. Major traffic and misdemeanor cases remain outstanding in Morgan County, Greene, Scott and Montgomery counties

Well has been held at the Greene County Jail since his arrest in November.