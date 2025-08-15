Weller in the Race for Greene Sheriff

By Gary Scott on August 15, 2025 at 5:57am

A third republican candidate has emerged for the Greene County sheriff’s post.

Greene County deputy Chris Weller has announced he will run on the republican ticket for the post now held by Rob McMillen.

McMillen is retiring next year.

Weller joined the staff at the Greene County Jail in 2000, and then became a deputy in 2006. He had worked before as a police officer in Greenfield, Carrollton, White Hall and Roodhouse.

Weller told the Jacksonville Journal Courier that Greene County can play an essential role in intercepting illicit drugs, such as fentanyl trafficked through the area.

Weller joins Clark Wallis and Cale Hoesman on the republican ticket. Former Greene County sheriff Ben Picou is the only democrat candidate who has announced.