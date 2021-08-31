Wendell Presentation to Mark Constitution Day Commemoration in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Area Museum will have a lead-in program ahead of their Smithsonian exhibit in November.

According to a press release today, Constitution Day will be commemorated in Jacksonville on Wednesday, September 15th with a program on free speech in America. The program, sponsored by the Jacksonville Area Museum, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Lovejoy Hall at 520 West College Avenue and is free and open to the public.

Illinois College Professor Dr. Dane Wendell will present “Can Free Speech Last in America Today?” The program will serve as lead-in to the Smithsonian “Voices and Votes” exhibit coming to the Jacksonville Area Museum on November 20th through December 25th.

A Zoom link for those who wish to attend remotely will be posted prior to the event on the Jacksonville Area Museum’s Faceook page.

The Jacksonville Area Museum will officially open to the public on September 25th. Visit jacksonvilleareamuseum.org for more information or to become a member.