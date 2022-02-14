West Central All Star Classic Back On

The 43rd West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic will be held Friday, March 18th. The game is sponsored by Country Financial, organized by WLDS-WEAI and will be held at the JHS Bowl.

Coaches have been selected to lead the South and North squads. Garrett White of Griggsville Perry will lead the North, and Ryan Sichting of West Central will lead the south.

Garrett White is a graduate of Jacksonville High School. He is in his second year as head coach at Griggsville Perry. He led the Tornadoes to a 15-5 record last spring. He is also athletic director at Griggsville Perry.

Ryan Sichting took over as head coach at West Central four years ago, where his teams have won two regionals, and accumulated over 100 wins in four plus seasons. He started as a high school coach in Arizona, before returning to Jacksonville to coach as his alma mater as an assistant for MacMurray College in 2015. He became head coach at West Central in 2016.

Nominations for the team are due this week, and area coaches are casting ballots for the top 12 players. This is a senior only All Star game.

Ticket information, and more details about the game will be released in the coming weeks.