West Central at Champaign

By Gary Scott on March 7, 2024 at 6:38am

West Central begins a two day trek through the boys Class 1A state tournament in Champaign today.

The Cougars will play at the State Farm Center Assembly Hall at 11:15 this morning against Aurora Christian. The pregame show on WEAI will start around 11 AM.

West Central finished 2nd under Jeff Abell in 2011. Winchester finished out of the money in 1986 under Bob Moore.

Aurora Christian finished 4th in 1990 and 2nd in 1990.

If West Central wins, the Cougars will play either Hope Academy or Mounds Meridian Saturday at 11. If the Cougars lose, they play the loser of the other game at 6:30 tonight for third place.

Meanwhile, Williamsville plays Chicago Phillips in 2A action at 2 this afternoon in Champaign.

The Illinois College baseball team plays Penn State Abington today. The softball teams plays Marian U, and Aurora.