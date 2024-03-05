West Central at State

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2024 at 6:27am

West Central is headed to Champaign.

The Cougars stopped Illini Bluffs at a very loud JHS Bowl last night 46-42.

The Cougars will play Thursday morning at 11:15 against Aurora Christian.

Meanwhile, Macomb was eliminated by Williamsville at the Bank of Springfield Center 36-32. Williamsville will play Chicago Phillips at 2 Thursday afternoon in Champaign.

Mount Zion held off Centralia 47-46, and will play Mount Carmel at 9:30 Friday morning.

In baseball action from Florida, Illinois College stopped Moravian 14-5. The softball team beat Carlow 9-0 and was hammered by Aurora 11-2.

Today, IC plays baseball against Northland College. The softball team takes on Benedictine and Marietta College.