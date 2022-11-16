West Central Athletics Advertises For New Softball Head Coach, Assistant

By Benjamin Cox on November 16, 2022 at 6:17am

The West Central Sports Co-op appears to be moving on from Head Softball Coach Kandice Kunkel.

In a post to the Scott-Morgan Community District #2 Facebook Page yesterday, the district is advertising for a head coach and assistant coach for high school softball.

Back in October, the Bluffs School Board voted against the Winchester School Board 4-2 not to dismiss Kunkel from the position. According to both school’s co-op agreement, both school boards have to agree to hire or dismiss a coach.

Kunkel was placed on leave during the latter part of the junior high softball season, on August 22nd, pending investigation.

There have been no public comment on the investigation or the reasons why Kunkel was dismissed at that time.