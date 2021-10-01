West Central IL Shut Out of First Round of B2B Grants

The first round of Back 2 Business Grants was announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker today. Virtually all of West Central Illinois was shut out of the nearly $24 million announced in grants yesterday.

The closest to the region were 12 businesses in Springfield. Three of those businesses were large hotel chains receiving the maximum $250,000 benefit.

Overall, $224 million is left in the program to be distributed over the next several months. Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply before the October 13 deadline by visiting the DCEO website. Businesses in the listening area can visit the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, Jacksonville Main Street, the Jacksonville Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce for help with applying for the program.

According to the list, 521 grants were announced today with the majority of those grants coming to businesses in Cook and DuPage Counties.