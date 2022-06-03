West Central IL To Be Well Represented At Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen Pageants Next Week

West Central Illinois will be well represented at the Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen pageant next week.

23 year old Juliana Fray of Pittsfield won the title of Miss Quincy in January. Fray is working towards her master’s degree in political campaigning at the University of Florida. Fray graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

25 year old Darlene Steinkamp of Chatham won Miss Capital City last October. Steinkamp is a registered nurse in the trauma-burn ICU at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She is currently using her platform to talk about the stigmas of mental health. She will be a guest on AM1180 WLDS’s What’s On Your Mind? Program next week.

The winner of the Miss Illinois Pageant will be announced the evening of Saturday, June 11th. Miss Illinois 2022 will make appearances throughout the state, serve as an advocate for her social impact initiative, and compete for the title of Miss America.

16 year old Alli Peterson of Winchester won Miss Teen Quincy back in January, as well. Peterson will be a junior at Winchester High School this Fall.

The winner of Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen will be chosen the evening of Friday, June 10. She will go on to compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen on Aug. 10-12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.