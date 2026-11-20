Several West Central Illinois school districts are monitoring a planned military detonation of unstable explosives in southeast Iowa that could potentially send lead-contaminated dust into portions of Illinois.

The U.S. Army originally planned to detonate approximately 9,500 pounds of deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Friday. The operation was postponed until Monday, November 23, following public safety concerns.

However, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay Thursday night, temporarily suspending the Environmental Protection Agency permit authorizing the detonation. The court is considering a challenge filed by environmental organizations concerned about potential health and environmental impacts. Whether the operation will proceed Monday remains uncertain.

Lead azide is a highly sensitive explosive used in ammunition manufacturing. Army officials say the deteriorating material has become too unstable to safely transport and that controlled detonation is the safest disposal method.

The possibility of airborne lead contamination, combined with forecasts of winds potentially blowing toward western Illinois, has prompted several area school districts to prepare precautionary measures.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said Friday that he has been in repeated contact with Morgan County Emergency Management Director Phil McCarty.

Ptacek said McCarty expects to provide additional information throughout the weekend. He also urged residents to avoid misinformation circulating on social media and rely on official emergency management updates.

Griggsville-Perry School District officials announced Friday that classes remain scheduled for Monday, but precautions are being considered. The district says students may be kept indoors during physical education and recess, while outside air intakes on school ventilation systems could be shut off if necessary. Any changes to Monday’s schedule will be announced.

Pikeland CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Russ Tepen said his district is working with local and state officials to determine whether protective measures are warranted.

Pleasant Hill CUSD 3 officials issued a similar statement, assuring families that student and staff safety remains their highest priority.

The Western School District in Barry also confirmed it is monitoring developments and following guidance from emergency management agencies, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Additional updates are expected over the weekend.

Greenfield Superintendent Andy Stumpf said he has contacted state legislators, health officials, and the Regional Office of Education seeking information about possible impacts on Greene County schools. Stumpf expressed hope that the Army would reconsider the detonation.

Illinois environmental and public health officials have warned that airborne lead dust could pose health risks if it reaches Illinois communities. Earlier federal modeling identified Mercer County as potentially affected, although changing weather conditions could alter the projected exposure area.

Area school districts are urging families to monitor official communications as the court proceedings and weather forecasts develop.