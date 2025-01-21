West Central Illinois Well Represented at IL County Fair Queen Pageant

West Central Illinois was well-represented at the Illinois County Fair Pageant this past weekend in Springfield.

This year’s winner was Johnna Fulcher of Henry County, who will take over the crown from last year’s queen Natalie Evans of Jacksonville.

Retiring Queen Evans told RFD Illinois on Friday that she appreciated traveling around the state over the past year: “My summer was definitely the best summer I’ve ever had in my entire life. I visited 28 county fairs. I got to go and see just the different economies, and how these county fairs do things, and really be able to indulge in that atmosphere. That was something that was just really amazing. Then, of course, [I got to go to] the State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair. I had so much fun. I had never been to the DuQuoin State Fair before, so it was really exciting to be able to see that fair and just how much different it is from the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair – I have shown there for many, many years, but being able to see the other things that go on when my cattle leave. My whole summer was just a huge highlight.”

Evans will return to finish up her education at Murray State University in Kentucky. You can hear the full conversation at RFD Illinois at this link.

2nd runner up was Sangamon County’s Claire Oliver, 3rd Runner Up was Kaylee Ford of the Western Illinois County Fair. Miss Calhoun County Zoe Conde and Miss Schuyler County Elizabeth Corrie also placed in the Top 16 of the pageant.

Nonfinalist awards went to Miss Macoupin County Addison Earley for best stage presence and Miss Pike County Kaydee Rennecker for Best Interview.