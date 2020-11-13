West Central Mass Transit Awarded $2.4 Million From IDOT For Expansion, Upgrades

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that $112 million is being awarded to downstate transit providers as a part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The West Central Mass Transit District is slated to receive a little over $2.4 million.

The money is slated to be used to construct a new administration building, training facilities, and dispatch center for the 6 counties it serves. It will also provide for renovations at 2 existing buildings to provide covered storage for all revenue vehicles and resurface existing parking lots and driveways.

Other portions will be used to purchase Computerized dispatching software and hardware equipment for improved communication.

West Central Mass Transit was one of 19 rural transit providers that applied to the program this year.