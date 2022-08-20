West Central Mass Transit Hires Two Executive Positions

The West Central Mass Transit District Board of Directors announced the hiring of two administrative positions today. Both names are familiar to the Jacksonville area.

The Board has hired Debra Walters as Assistant Director and Tiffanee Peters as Finance Director. Both women officially joined the staff in the newly created positions in July to round out the agency that serves 6 counties.

Walters is a graduate of Illinois College. She joins the transit district after this past year serving as the social service director/Medicaid specialist at Heritage Health. Walters previously served as the Executive Director of the Morgan County Housing Authority from March 2019 to March 2021. Walters and former Morgan County Housing Authority Finance Director Mary Jo Mast were placed on administrative leave from MCHA in February 2021 and then ultimately dismissed by the Housing Authority Board in March 2021 for unspecified reasons. Walters previously served as MCHA’s Finance Director from 2015 until the time of her appointment as Executive Director.

Peters previously worked for DD Homes in Cass County before eventually becoming the Village of South Jacksonville’s Treasurer and Office Manager through 4 separate administrations dating back to 2017. Peters resigned from her position in the Village of South Jacksonville in June after a lengthy absence. In a resignation letter to the Village Board of Trustees, Peters provided no explanation for resigning from the post.

West Central Mass Transit District Board President Tom Atkins said in a press release that both hires secure future planning and organizational concepts to lead the transit district forward.

West Central Mass Transit provides demand-response public transportation to residents of Morgan, Cass, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, and Scott counties.