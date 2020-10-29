West Morton U.S. Bank Branch Temporarily Closes

US Bank's Drive Thru at approximately 3:30 this afternoon after services resumed.

The 322 West Morton Avenue branch of U.S. Bank has reopened late this afternoon after an exposure event to COVID-19. According to communications with U.S. Bank’s Corporate offices, the branch closed yesterday and underwent a deep cleaning. The branch reopened to drive-through service only a little after 1PM today.

U.S. Bank issued the following statement on the event:

We were informed that one employee tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Out of an abundance of caution, staff at our Jacksonville (West Morton) and Springfield (Southwest) locations are quarantining according to CDC guidelines. We temporarily closed both locations yesterday evening for deep cleaning. We re-opened this afternoon with staff from another location and drive-thru services have resumed like normal. Customers can also access bank services digitally through the U.S. Bank app or usbank.com 24/7.

Night deposit boxes are also expected to resume service later this evening.