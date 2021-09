A mosquito pool positive for West Nile Virus has been found in Greene County.

Greene County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Molly Peters says every year the Health Department sets up mosquito traps throughout Greene County, and this particular pool of mosquitos were collected in Carrollton.

Peters says once West Nile Virus is observed through the mosquito, it may be more likely that the illness is seen in humans.

Peters says it is important to look around and reduce the number of breeding areas around your home.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Health Department officials say common West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.

Symptoms may last from a few days to several weeks. However, four out of five people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illnesses including meningitis or encephalitis can occur. People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus.

Peters says the best way to avoid West Nile is by reducing exposure, which includes eliminating all sources of standing water where misquotes can breed, making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens, apply insect repellent that contains DEET when outdoors and wear shoes, socks, long pants and shirts to avoid contact.

For more information on the West Nile virus, call the Greene County Health Department at 217- 942-6961, Ext. 102 or access the Health Department’s website at greenecountyhd.org the Illinois Department of Public Health’s websites at: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-andconditions/west-nile-virus or http://www.dph.illinois.gov/