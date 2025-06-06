West Nile Virus in Scott mosquito

By Gary Scott on June 6, 2025 at 1:39pm

The West Nile virus is already in the Jacksonville area.

It was first spotted this year, as it usually is, in Cook County. The virus is spread by the culex mosquito, which thrives in still water.

Jason Miller of the Morgan County Health Department says the virus has tested positive in Scott County mosquitos.

He says tests revealed the virus there, but not in a human. Miller says the mosquito breeds in still water, and doesn’t need much.

Miller says it has been found in Morgan County the last two years, but has not been found in humans in any instance here in that time period

Miller says the health department is no longer collecting dead birds to test.

He say it was unhealthy, and with the bird flu suspected in some areas, it was unwise to have people handle the dead fowl.

Miller says any questions can be directed to the Morgan County Health Department.