West Pike Couple Jailed in Missouri After Brief Pursuit, Manhunt

A Western Pike County couple is currently behind bars after a manhunt in Lewis County, Missouri last Monday.

According to a press release from the Lewis County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence approximately one mile east of Durham, Missouri. hen they arrived, a male and female attempted to flee. The female, 39-year old Jaime Walker of Rockport, Illinois was captured immediately after a short foot pursuit.

The male, 46-year old Jason Walker also of Rockport, Illinois who was living at the home in rural Durham, Missouri fled on foot into a wooded area. A perimeter was established, and the sheriff’s department’s drone operator was called to the scene, and Walker was later found hiding in a cornfield. Walker then walked out of the cornfield and was taken into custody, according to the press release.

According to Muddy River News, the Walkers, who are married, had previous active felony warrants for their arrest. Both are alleged to have violated conditions of felony probation through the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole stemming from separate convictions. Jason Walker also is on federal parole for previous drug violations.

The Walkers are currently being held at the Clark County, Missouri Jail. The Missouri Department of Conservation assisted with this investigation. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, further charges may be pending.