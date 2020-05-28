West State Disturbance Call Leads to Drug and Weapons Charges for Two Jacksonville Women

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 28, 2020 at 11:02am

A pair of Jacksonville women are behind bars on multiple drug and weapons charges following a disturbance call on West State Street Wednesday evening.

Jacksonville Police responded to a call in the 300 block of West State Street at approximately 6:26 pm in reference to a physical disturbance.

Officers secured the scene and several individuals after they determined shots had been fired in the area. After obtaining and executing a search warrant police located a gun, a controlled substance and cannabis at the residence.

21 year old Katrina S. Wallace of the 300 block of West State Street was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 3:28 am on charges of manufacturing and delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, criminal drug conspiracy, illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

19 year old Kayleigh D. Horrighs, also of the 300 block of West State Street was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 4:03 am on charges of criminal drug conspiracy, illegal possession of ammunition and possessing a firearm with an invalid FOID card, and manufacturing and delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams.

Both women are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.