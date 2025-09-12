West State Nearly Done

By Gary Scott on September 12, 2025 at 6:39am

The West State project in front of the Morgan County Courthouse is beginning to have that nearly finished look.

Crews have put down the paving, and the streets are open.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says there has been a lot of work that has gone into the project in anticipation of the October 4th bicentennial celebration.

He applauded the designers and workers for the efforts to get the project completed this fall.

Ezard says the multi million project has used local funding and financial help from the state and federal government.

He says the Arch in front of the Jacksonville Journal Courier building might be among the last pieces of the puzzle.

It is being powder coated this week, and should be among the last items installed.

Ezard expects to do a ribbon cutting, which may be a part of the October 4th celebration.

He says next up is the street scape work from Beecher to the Town Brook and the new bridge for South Main. He says that project will start with the construction season next year.