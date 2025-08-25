West State Project Sees Light at the End of the Tunnel

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2025 at 6:27am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard is keeping his fingers crossed that the West State project west of the square will be done by Jacksonville’s birthday celebration.

The project runs from the square to Church Street. It will include lighting, signage and a new street.

Mayor Ezard says the work hit a new level this week with a new surface.

Workers began applying the new surface earlier this week, and fixtures have been ordered. They include lighting, and the arch..which is being built.

Ezard says he is eyeing Jacksonville bicentennial celebration October 4th.

He is confident the project will be done in time for the downtown affair.

The project has slowed traffic around the Morgan County courthouse. The South Main project will involve the replacement of the bridge near the former Taco Gringo location.