Western IL Correctional Center Officers Honored for Saving Life of Fellow Officer

Four officers from the Western Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling were recently honored for helping to save the life of one of their own.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Live Saving Award was presented to Correctional Officers Casey Brunnen and Johnathon Richmiller, and Correctional Sergeants Drake Schild and Keenan Smith for their actions in May of this year.

According to the FOP announcement, Officer John Beaty was traveling on Illinois Route 107 in Brown County on May 21st on his way to work at the Western Illinois Correctional Center when his motorcycle collided with some farm machinery.

Beaty was seriously injured and his leg was bleeding profusely. Officer Brunnen and Sergeant Schild, who were also on their way to work, encountered the scene and made a tourniquet from a belt to stop the bleeding.

Sergeant Smith arrived on the scene and immediately directed traffic away from the rescuers, and Officer Richmiller arrived and assisted with first aid efforts to keep Beaty from going into shock. He was then transported to the hospital.

Beaty lost his leg as a result of the accident. FOP officials say, however, that the actions of his four fellow officers at the scene undoubtedly saved his life.

The four correctional officers are all employed at the Western Illinois Correctional Center and are members of FOP Corrections Lodge No. 263.

Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 Second Vice President Ray Gonzales, Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 Treasurer Jay Dewitt, Correctional Officer Casey Brunnen, Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 President Scot Ward, Illinois FOP Corrections Lodge 263 Sergeant at Arms Dorsey Douglas.