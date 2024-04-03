Western IL Youth Camp Selects Co-Directors for Summer 2024 Camp Season

Howard (left) and May (right) will serve of the 2024 Co-Directors of the 2024 Day Camp Season.

Two local women have been named as this year’s Camp Directors for the summer camping season at Western Illinois Youth Camp.

Both will oversee the summer day camps that will be offered starting on June 3rd on the grounds located at Lake Jacksonville.

Jessica Howard and Anna May, both of Jacksonville will oversee the 8 weeks worth of camps that each have a different theme and offerings. Details for the camps are coming soon, and will be updated on Western Illinois Youth Camp’s website.

Howard is currently a paraprofessional at Washington Elementary School. May is a recent graduate of Routt Catholic High School and is currently enrolled as an occupational therapy major at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.

Applications are currently open for camp counselor and lifeguard positions for the summer camp season.

For more information about Western Illinois Youth Camp, visit wiyc.net or call 217-673-3771.