Western Iowa Woman Caught Absconding From Federal Parole in Sangamon County

U.S. Marshals arrested a Western Iowa woman who had absconded from federal parole in Sangamon County Wednesday evening.

37-year old Amanda M. Belnap of Atlantic, Iowa was booked into the Sangamon County Jail at approximately 5PM yesterday.

Belnap is currently serving 5 years of mandatory federal parole in relation to a February 2022 conviction for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Between July 2020 and May 2021, Belnap obtained approximately 16 pounds of methamphetamine at her home in Atlantic from a source in California through the mail. . On May 6, 2021, in an interview with law enforcement, Belnap admitted she had received and distributed the methamphetamine. On May 8, 2021, the United States Postal Service intercepted another package mailed to Belnap from her source in California that contained approximately 900 grams of methamphetamine. As part of the conspiracy, Belnap distributed the methamphetamine to people in locations across southern and northern Iowa and would send money back to the source in California. In all 7 other conspirators were arrested and pleaded guilty to federal charges in 2022.

Belnap remains held at the Sangamon County Jail on a federal hold.