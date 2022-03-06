Western Portion of WLDS/WEAI Listening Area Under Severe Weather Threat

The National Weather Service of Central Illinois says there is a threat for severe weather near and west of the Illinois River Valley this evening.

Severe storms will be most likely between 6 pm and midnight. Damaging wind gusts to near 60 mph will be the primary hazard. Damaging wind gusts are expected to become more isolated farther east. An isolated tornado or two are also possible. The line of possibly areas that should be on watch stretches from Pittsfield in Pike County to the northeast towards Havana in Mason County. Other cities in the area that could be on watch are Beardstown and Meredosia.

The entire listening area is under a Wind Advisory until 6AM Sunday.

Be alert for storm development, and know where you would take shelter if severe storms occur.