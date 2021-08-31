Wet Road Likely Cause of 1-Vehicle Crash in Rural Cass

By Benjamin Cox on August 31, 2021 at 5:50pm

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a 1-vehicle crash at approximately 4:30 this afternoon

There is a possibility that the vehicle may have hydroplaned due to wet road conditions.

A dark, gray van left the roadway and overturned into a ditch on Arenzville Road just south of Six Mile Road in rural Cass County. No injuries have been reported.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reported the road was closed for approximately one hour due to clean up. No further information is available.