Whalen Steps Down at Routt

By Gary Scott on May 6, 2026 at 11:10am

A long time basketball coach in Jacksonville has stepped down.

Will Whalen has turned in his letter of resignation as head coach of the Routt Catholic boys basketball team.

Whalen has coached there for 11 years. He says he grew up a Routt Rocket.

Whalen says it’s time for him to step aside.

He says coaching takes a physical and mental toll, and he would like to spend more time chasing a grandson in Minnesota.

Routt went 30 and 5, and ended this season with a loss at the JHS Bowl super sectional.

Whalen had 238 wins at Routt, and the 30 wins this year was a record for the school. His total from the grade school and high school was 465 wins.

Assistant coach Jeff Abell is also stepping down, due to his duties as Winchester school superintendent.