Wheat Check Off Approved

Illinois Wheat producers have approved a wheat check off referendum.

The vote was 207 to 69. It allows the implementation of a voluntary wheat check off program with a 1 and a half cent per bushel assessment rate.

In the coming weeks, the Illinois Wheat Checkoff Committee will implement procedures for the fall election this year of members to the Illinois Wheat Development Board.

The check off goes into effect January 1st of next year.

The Illinois Wheat Development Act was passed into law to foster the development of new markets for wheat and wheat products, encourage research and enhance production.

