Wheeler Receives Home Confinement, GPS Monitor Until Trial

A Greene County murder suspect is currently on home confinement after a continuance in his case due to logistical problems. 36 year old Ryan L Wheeler is currently on home confinement with GPS monitoring after being released from Greene County Jail after 18 months. He had been in jail on charges of concealing a homicidal death and most recently having 2 first degree murder charges added in the death of a 5 month old infant. Wheeler and the child’s mother, Jamia Ellis, have been awaiting trial in Greene County on murder charges since March, but COVID-19 restrictions have continuously delayed trial settings.

Greene County Circuit Judge James W. Day granted Wheeler a reduction of bond to a recognizance bond of $500,000 with 10% to apply. Wheeler will only be allowed to leave his home for court dates, mental health treatments, and to the Greene County probation department.

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe also announced to the court that the pathologist that performed the autopsy on the 5 month old child that was found buried on Wheeler Family Property in November 2018, no longer lived in the state and had taken new employment in the State of Idaho. The pathologist’s new employer would not allow him to leave to return to the pre-trial hearing due to COVID-19 concerns.

A motion to continue the pre-trial setting was allowed by the court for August 11th.