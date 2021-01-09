Wheeler Sentenced In Infant’s Concealed Homicide Case in Greene

A man who concealed the homicide of a child was sentenced in Greene County court this week. 36 year old Ryan L. Wheeler of rural Carrollton was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 1 year of Mandatory Supervised release on Thursday. Wheeler plead guilty to concealing a homicidal death back in August.

Wheeler was originally charged in November 29, 2018 for burying a dead infant on his family’s property in rural Carrollton. Wheeler’s co-defendent in the case, 24 year old Jamia Ellis also plead guilty in August to drug-induced homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections along with 3 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

The sentencing bring an end to the two year case of the murder of Ellis and Wheeler’s 6 month old son Jabari Ellis. The infant’s body was found wrapped in a sheet inside a trash bag and buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Wheeler’s family’s house in the 100 block of East Cemetery Road in rural Carrollton after being reported missing.

Wheeler’s court costs, time served, in-jail time and time with ankle monitoring is all to be determined by the court in how much Wheeler will be fined and have fees and costs administered.