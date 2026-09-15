Where to Next For Downtown Improvements

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2026 at 11:01am

The Jacksonville city council is applying for another state grant aimed at improving appearances, probably for an area west of the square.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the grant is from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, or ITEP. It has a two year cycle, and the city has used past grants for improvements downtown, and on streets extending from the square.

The grant would be for $4-point-3 million, or which the city needs to come up with $1-point-4 million.

Currently, the bridge replacement project on South Main, and improvements to sidewalks, plus street scapes are being funded by that.

Ezard says the council will be asked if the city is to keep moving south to Morton on Main, or look west of the square.

He says work in historic districts scores high on the state score card.

Ezard would like to target the area around the JHS Bowl. But, the work probably wouldn’t come before 2029.

The grant money can be used only for improvements for pedestrian and bike traffic, streetscapes or work in a historic district.

Ezard says the city has to file an application for the grant money before mid October.