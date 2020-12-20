White Awards Grants To Local and School Libraries to Expand Collections

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $752,835 in “Back to Books” grants to 187 Illinois libraries for fiction and nonfiction books.

White says that libraries need to have access to a diverse collection of books to encourage reading and use of the state’s public and school libraries.

Libraries submitted applications specifying the types of books that were needed. The requests ranged in variety from women’s studies, audio books, large-print books, to award winning works of fiction for adults and children.

Awards ranged from $465 to $4,900 per library and were made possible by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Libraries receiving the grants in the listening area include: A-C Central Community Unit District #4 in Ashland – $4,700; Beardstown’s Houston Memorial Public Library – $3,320; North Mac Community Unit District #34 in Girard – $4,831; The Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in Jacksonville – $4,900; Brown County Public Libary in Mt. Sterling – $4,900; New Berlin Community Unit District #16 – $2,745; Pikeland Community Unit District #10 in Pittsfield – $4,864; The Roodhouse Public Library – $4,900; The Rushville Public Library – $4,900; Virginia Community Unit District #64 – $4,900; Winchester Public Library $4,000.