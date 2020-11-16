White Comes Out in Support of Madigan

One of the longest serving elected officials in Illinois has come out in support of embroiled House Speaker Michael Madigan. Secretary of State Jesse White says that Illinois needs Madigan’s what he has characterized as “strong, tested leadership” to help address COVID-19 and the state’s budget crisis. White is the highest profile official in the Illinois Democratic Party to come out in support of Madigan.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, and a small handful of elected representatives around the state have all asked for Madigan to step down from leadership of the Illinois Democratic Party, the House Speaker position, or both.