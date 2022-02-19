White Endorses Valencia in IL Secretary of State Democratic Primary Race

A major endorsement in the Illinois Secretary of State race was given Thursday.

Multi-term incumbent Jesse White, who is not seeking reelection after more than two decades in office, announced his endorsement of current Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.

Valencia is one of at least three Democrats hoping to succeed White, a group that also includes former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias. Valencia has also gotten endorsements from Illinois U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

Valencia told WMAY that she hopes to become the first woman to fill the office in the state’s history. White noted in his endorsement that Valencia has helped to modernize the Chicago City Clerk’s office during her tenure.

White and Valencia are expected to campaign tomorrow together in Chicago.