By Gary Scott on July 3, 2025 at 6:30am

The Lion’s Club in White Hall is all set to go with its annual three-day 4th of July celebration.

Food will be available at Greene Elite beginning at 11 this morning.

At Lion’s Park vendors will start showing off their wares at 5, with the carnival getting underway at 6 p.m.

The much-anticipated White Hall 4th of July parade steps off from North Greene High School at 7.

Tonight’s entertainment features Peyton Tucker in the beverage tent.

The White Hall Lions 4th of July celebration continues through Saturday.