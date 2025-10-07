White Hall Apartment Fire

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2025 at 9:27am

Firemen from three communities converged to fight an apartment fire in White Hall early yesterday morning.

The lead fire department was White Hall, with help from Carrollton and Roodhouse.

White Hall fire chief Cale Hoesman says the fire was reported about 6:45.

He says one of the apartments was full involved, and the fire was starting to spread.

He says all occupants were able to get out, but one of the occupants suffered burns to the hand. And, a dog died in the fire.

Hoesman says the building sustained significant damage.

He says it looks like the fire started near a chair, and may have begun accidentally with a lit cigarette.

Hoesman says firemen were able to bring the fire quickly under control, preventing spread to any nearby buildings.