White Hall City Council, Boyd Hospital Reps Talk Proposed Rural Health Clinic Possibilities

The White Hall City Council recently heard plans from administrators at Boyd Memorial Hospital for their proposed clinic coming to the city in the near future.

The hospital system purchased the property at 113 North 3rd Avenue in White Hall on the city’s north end, the former location of John’s Pizza and Ballard’s Drive-In. They razed the building in the hopes of building a brand new health clinic on the property.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Boyd CEO Stace Holland informed the city council at their monthly meeting last week they also plan on bringing an EMS base to the clinic as well. The City of White Hall has not had its own ambulance service for more than two decades when the EMS shed at the south end of town closed and moved operations to Carrollton.

Holland says the plan is to have some form of station at the clinic, with the EMS staff also doubling as in-clinic emergency help. Holland has asked to meet with either the full council or a committee set up by the council to gauge the White Hall community’s exact needs to place inside the new facility. Holland says that Boyd is currently seeking grant funding for the project before construction can begin.

White Hall has not had its own emergency room-style services since the closure of the White Hall Hospital in the fall of 1988.