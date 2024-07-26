White Hall City Council Rescinds Vote on Ending Water Salesman Service

The White Hall City Council recently rescinded a vote about discontinuing their bulk water salesman.

On June 14th, the City of White Hall’s Facebook alerted the public that the water salesman, which provides bulk water service to mainly rural customers who do not have access to water lines or wells, would cease its operations on September 30th.

The city was closing the salesman in order to begin construction on a new water tower. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the building where the water salesman is housed would have to be moved to complete the project. There was also claims that the water salesman was costing the city money.

Alderman Norman Coad, who was not present at the city’s previous meeting where the vote was taken to close the water salesman, asked for the city to rescind the vote after outcry from constituents and based on the idea that it brings people into the city for various other reasons besides just collecting water.

The motion was taken up and passed by a 3-2 margin. Alderman Ryan McMillen said during discussion that the Greene County Rural Water District was going to also take up possibly providing a countywide water salesman at their July 12th meeting. Meeting records for the rural water district are unavailable online.